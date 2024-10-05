No sound above 65 decibels during Durga Puja in Cuttack, preparatory meeting held

Cuttack: No music producing sound above 65 decibels is allowed during upcoming Durga Puja in Cuttack of Odisha. It was clarified at the preparatory meeting held today in Cuttack.

Ahead of the famous Durga Puja in the Silver City of Odisha, a preparation meeting was held today in Cuttack. After joining of the new DCP and Commissioner of Police, this preparatory meeting was held. Commissioner Suresh Devadatta Singh and DCP Jagmohan Meena were present in the meeting.

The officer bearers of the Cuttack Mahanagar Puja Committee and Mahanagar Shanti Committee were present in the meeting. Various puja committee members were also present.

Discussion was held in the meeting regarding restriction on consumption of intoxicants and noise pollution.

The CP and DCP said that the order of the High Court shall be strictly followed. Strict action will be taken if the rules are broken, said the commissioner. Commissionerate Police clarified that no sound box or traditional sound can play above 65 decibels.

The Puja committee members welcomed the decision of the DJ ban. The Mahanagar Puja Committee and Peace Committee said that noise pollution is a big problem.

While there is a rule to play the mic box till 10 pm, the puja committee appealed to extend it till 12 pm. The Cuttack Mahanagar Peace Committee raised the question — how the immersion procession of the Goddess will be held without music.

A decision will be taken as to what kind of traditional music will be played at night and how many will be played.