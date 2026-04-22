No respite from heat wave till April 25; Temperature in Bhubaneswar Touches 41 Degrees Celsius

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Bhubaneswar: No respite from heat wave till April 25, predicted the MeT Department. Schools in Sundargarh have been declared shut till 27th April due to heat wave.

Meanwhile, today Temperature in Bhubaneswar Touches 41 Degrees Celsius.

Odisha to swelter in heat for another 4 days. As such half the state is above 40 degrees. There is little chance of getting relief from heat wave till 25th.

Accordingly, heat wave alert has been issued for various districts. During this period, the Meteorological Department has estimated that the temperature will touch 45 degrees in Titilagarh, Balangir and Jharsuguda.

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In view of the hot weather, school holidays have been declared in Sundargarh till 27th April. Similarly, the school holiday period has been extended in Sambalpur district. The District Collector has informed about the extension of the holiday till 24th April. Earlier, all government and private schools were declared holidays from 20th April to 22nd April.

Similarly, in view of the heat wave, all schools in Gajapati district have been declared holidays for the next 3 days. It has been reported that all schools will be closed from 22nd to 24th. This decision has been taken in view of the heat wave.

According to the information received from the administration, it has been decided that all schools from nursery to 12th class will remain closed. The exams will be held as per the pre-scheduled schedule.