No respite from heat in Odisha, temperature likely to rise by 4-5 degree Celsius in coming days

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is likely to experience unbearable heat till April 6. A yellow warning has been issued for severe heatwave condition in Odisha saying that the day time temperature would rise further by four to five degrees.

People have been issued to remain indoors during the peak hours unless it is necessary to go out. Maximum daily temperature is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius in several parts of interior Odisha. Meanwhile, daily life has been disrupted due the severe heat in Odisha.

On Tuesday, seven cities of the state recorded maximum day time temperature above 41 degree Celsius. Malkangiri recorded the highest day time temperature at 41.7 degree Celsius. Dry and warm winds continue to enter the state from the West and Northwest leading to a rise in the heat conditions in Odisha.

By April 6, the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43 degree Celsius in one or two places of Western Odisha. Any significant change in temperature is unlikely in the next two days. The day time temperature is likely to increase by two to three degree Celsius thereafter. This has been predicted by the Regional meteorological department in Bhubaneswar.

Between April 6 and April 8, several parts of Odisha are likely to experience Kalbaisakhi. Under the influence of which, some places across the state are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall.