No private bus to ply from today 6 pm in Western, Southern Odisha

Bhubaneswar: No private bus to ply from 6 pm today in Western Odisha and Southern Odisha as the owners’ Associations in these regions have called for bus strike. As per their version, private buses will not be operated in Western and Southern Odisha starting from today evening 6 pm for 24 hours. The strike has been called opposing the operation of the LAccMi bus services in the State.

As per reports, from today, private bus services will be stopped in South and West Odisha. The bus owners’ Associations have decided to stop the 24-hour bus service from 6 pm on Monday. The strike has been called for till 8th October evening.

The LAccMI buses, which was being run under the previous government’s time, has now been named ‘Chief Minister’s Bus Service’. These buses were plying from the Panchayat to the block headquarters. However, now the Bus owners’ Association has opposed the decision to run these buses to different cities.

Since the start of Lakshmi bus service, private bus owners have been opposing it. After certain discussions between the Govt and private bus Unions, the buses were being run. However, many of these buses are not operating now.

The Private Bus Owners Associations of Western and Southern Odisha have said that running of LAccMI bus service should continue, but the operation should not be given to any other States, rather discussions should be made to the Private Bus Associations in Odisha and then the service should continue.

On the other hand, the representatives of the union will hold a discussion with the Minister of Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena at 9 am today. After this, it will be known whether the bus will run or the 24-hour bus shutdown will be carried out.