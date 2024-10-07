No private bus strike today in Western, Southern Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Respite for commuters. No private bus strike to happen today evening in Western and Southern Odisha. After discussion of the representatives of the private bus owners’ Associations in Western and South Odisha, this development has come in the matter of the bus strike. It is to be noted that the bus unions of Western and Southern Odisha had called for bus strike that was supposed to begin from today evening.

As per reports, following Transport Minister Bibhu Bhushan Jena’s meeting with the representatives of the private bus owners’ association regarding the demands at his residence in Golanthara it was informed that the called strike has been cancelled for now.

Accordingly, private bus service in South and West Odisha is not going to be affected from today evening, since the strike was postponed.

It is to be noted that the Western Odisha and Southern Odisha private bus owners’ Associations had called for a 24 hour bus strike that was supposed to begin from today 6 pm. The strike had been called opposing the operation of the LAccMi bus services in the State. However, the said bus strike has been cancelled.