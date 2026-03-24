No power tariff hike in Odisha for 2026-27 financial year

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Bhubaneswar: Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) today informed that there will be no power tariff hike in Odisha for the 2026-27 financial year. With today’s announcement, OERC kept the Retail Supply Tariff unchanged for fifth consecutive year.

As there will be no power tariff hike in Odisha, the domestic users who use upto 50 units, will have to pay 2.90 paisa for each unit, while they have to pay 4.70 paisa for using between 51 and 200 units.

Likewise, Rs 5.70 will be charged for per unit for consumption between 201 to 400 units and Rs 6.10 per unit for consumption beyond 400 units.

Odisha Electricity Tariff Order FY 2026-27

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Key highlights:

No increase in electricity bills: Retail Supply Tariff remains unchanged for the 5th year in a row.

4% bill rebate for LT Domestic consumers: If you pay your full bill online before the due date.

4% rebate for all pre-paid consumers: On the pre-paid amount.

210 discount on e-bills: For everyone who chooses electronic bills.

Time of Day (ToD) Tariff introduced: From July 2026, cheaper power during solar hours (8 AM-4PM) and costlier during peak hours (6 PM-12 midnight) for consumers with smart meters.

Focus on Smart Metering: DISCOMs directed to install smart meters across all 11 kV feeders and consumers to reduce losses.

Security Deposit refund made easy: One-time claim scheme launched for permanently disconnected consumers to get back their old security deposit.

Transmission charges reduced: OPTCL charge cut from 25.5 paise to 24 paise per unit.

Slight relief in bulk power cost: Price paid by DISCOMs to GRIDCO reduced marginally by 0.15 paise per unit.

EHT Industries get higher rebate: Rebate increased from 20 paise to 30 paise per unit for consumption above 80% load factor.

Mega Lift Irrigation consumers: No demand charges extra rebate of 22 per unit in solar hours and 71 per unit in other hours.

Railway Traction gets 25 paise rebate: Extra 25 paise per unit on energy charges.

Big incentives for HT Industries: Steel plants and other industries can get 10% to 20% rebate on energy charges by maintaining high load factor.

HT losses reduced: State HT loss brought down from 8% to 7%.

Check details here:

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