No more vulgar dance in Jatra pandal in Odisha, says Minister in Assembly, watch

Bhubaneswar: Restrictions will be put on vulgar dance performances on the Jatra pandals in Odisha. Minister for Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Suryavanshi Suraj informed this in the Assembly on Friday.

Jatra is a major medium of entertainment in Odisha. People often enjoy the realistic melodramas enacted on the Jatra platforms by different groups. However, in the last few years the record dances which were earlier been performed with appropriate apparel, have turned these days obscene and vulgar. Moreover, at times these dances are also earning controversies.

Accordingly, now there will be a ban on the performance of obscene dance in Jatra. The government is considering this seriously. This was informed by Minister for Odia Language, Literature and Culture, Suryavanshi Suraj in the Assembly today. He said that a set of guidelines are being prepared in this regard.

On the other hand, on this issue, a few days ago, Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan had said that there is a lot of discussion about obscene dance in Jatra pandal. Such dance in Jatra is against Odia culture. Jatra owners should work together to avoid obscenity from Jatra dances.

The state government has taken this matter seriously. The government is also taking measures in this direction. Discussions will be held with the Jatra owners in this regard. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan urged the Jatra party owners to think about this issue and take a decision soon.

