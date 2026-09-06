Odisha implements e-detection system for checking PUCC and Insurance

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Bhubaneswar: Beware vehicle owners. Apart from physical checking for Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and insurance as the Odisha government has already implemented e-detection system to identify vehicles without valid statutory documents.

In a notice issued by the Office of the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman, State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha, vehicles operating on public roads are mandatorily to have valid statutory documents, including PUCC and insurance.

As the e-detection system is being implemented, the vehicle owners will be issued e-challan in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and the prescribed electronic enforcement procedure in case they run vehicles without valid statutory documents.

Therefore, vehicle owners are advised to check the validity of these documents before taking the vehicle out on the road and renew them immediately if necessary. Along with this, the transport department has also become strict regarding outstanding e-Challan. If the challan is still pending even after the prescribed legal deadline, the vehicle concerned can be marked as ‘Not to be Transacted’ on the government portal.

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According to the clarification of the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, PUC testing will also be considered as a ‘Transaction’ or service transaction. As a result, the PUC testing process of the vehicle with outstanding challan may be stopped. The VAHAN-based PUC testing application will be implemented to check the outstanding challan and ‘Not to be Transacted’ status. Therefore, vehicle owners who have e-Challan pending have been asked to resolve it within the prescribed time.

The transport department said that this technological system has been implemented to strengthen traffic discipline, pollution control, third party safety and road safety. The department has advised vehicle owners to check the status of PUCC, insurance and outstanding e-Challan of their vehicles on the authorized government portal.

According to the information, this implementation system through e-Detection has been implemented from September 1.