No more Ola and Uber apps! Odisha STA launches this app for people to avail taxi and auto at low price, know how to avail it

Cuttack: It seems people in Odisha might gradually stop using the Ola and Uber apps to book taxis and auto-rickshaws for their travel as the State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha has reportedly launched a special app for people to avail vehicles at a low price.

The Odisha STA launched the ‘Odisha Yatri Driver Partner’ app to help people to avail vehicles for their transportation in the State. Tourists visiting the state and people living in the state can download the app from the Google Play Store and book for their vehicles as in the case of Ola and Uber apps.

Both the travelers and the drivers will get the benefit from the ‘Odisha Yatri Driver Partner’ app. As people will make payments thought PhonePe and Google Pay, the money will directly go to the drivers’ accounts and there will be no any deduction of money as it happens in Ola and Uber apps. Likewise, as the fair has been fixed by the State government, the traveller will pay lesser than in comparison to Ola and Uber.

Today, an awareness programme was held at the Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) under the leadership of Samarendra Patnaik, the Joint Commissioner of STA. Drivers of the taxis and autos were made aware of the benefit and usages of the ‘Odisha Yatri Driver Partner’ app.