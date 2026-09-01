No more forced Chanda collections during festivities, collectors to face arrest

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As the festive season is approaching, the Commissionerate Police have geared up against anyone who is forcibly collecting Chanda during puja celebrations.

The police have warned people that anyone who is found forcibly collecting Chanda from people, action will be taken against individuals. Preparations are underway ahead of the upcoming festive season to address this issue.

If business establishments or local residents are harassed in the name of such donations, they can report the matter to the helpline number 8280338302, and the police will take appropriate action.

Advertisement

The police have already informed various Puja committees, Puja mandaps, and the general public about this measure.

The Commissionerate Police has urged people not to give in to such pressure. Police said forced collection of donations will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Worth mentioning, that the foundation for the ‘Say No to Extortion’ campaign was laid during the tenure of then Police Commissioner, Dr. Sudhanshu Sarangi. An ‘Anti-Extortion Task Force’ was constituted to rein in local extortionists.

The task force was aimed at identifying and promptly arresting those involved in extortion. Authorities had also indicated that stringent laws, including the National Security Act (NSA), could be invoked against habitual anti-social elements when required.