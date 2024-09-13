No liquor cabin to be opened on Puri sea beach, Odisha Govt makes changes in Excise policy, watch

Bhubaneswar: No liquor cabin will be opened on the Sea Beach of Puri in Odisha, say reports on Friday. Odisha Government has brought necessary changes in the Excise Policy in this regard.

It is to be noted that earlier it had been informed that beach shacks will be opened at Puri Sea Beach where alcohol based drinks will be served. However, as per latest reports, this has been changed.

As per reports, the state government brought changes in the Excise policy. Accordingly, no kiosk will be opened at Puri sea beach for selling liquor.

Liquor cabins have been prohibited not only in Puri beach but also in Puri Municipal area. No license will be given for sale of liquor at Puri beach.

The Excise policy has been changed keeping in view the social, religious and cultural aspects.

Also, liquor shops will not be opened in close proximity of any religious institution in other places of the State also. It has been said that no liquor shops will be opened within 5 km of any religious institution.

Watch the video here: