No flying zone in Bhubaneswar ahead of DGP-IGP meet and PM Modi visit

Bhubaneswar: A no flying zone in Bhubaneswar has been declared ahead of DGP-IGP meet and PM Modi visit from November 29 to December 1. The capital of Bhubaneswar will be under a security blanket for the all-India DG and IG conference from tomorrow.

Around 85 platoon police force has been deployed for the conference. State police, armed forces and central armed forces will be deployed. Anti-terror forces will also be placed on high alert. State and central intelligence agencies will also keep a close watch for the security of the entire event said Police Commissioner S. Devdutt Singh.

Security has been tightened throughout the city. The locations including Airport area, Lok Seva Bhawan, Raj Bhawan, State Guest House, Maitri Vihar and the IPS Mess at Chandrasekharpur area of the city. These locations have been declared as no flying zone in view of the visit of PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other dignitaries to attend the 59th DGP and IGP Conference from November 29 to December 1.

In the conference, Police DG of Odisha, Border Security Forces (BSF) DG, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) DG, Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) DG among other dignitaries will be present. The security system in the entire city has been tightened for the DGP-IGP conference.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the preparations at the Convention Centre and the State Guest House for the conference. He also reviewed the arrangements at BJP state office headquarters. PM Modi is scheduled to interact with the party members at the BJP headquarters on November 29.