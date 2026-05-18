No fear of law or police! Two brothers brutally attack youth on road in full public view in Berhampur

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Berhampur: It seems some people in Odisha have no more fear of law or police action. As a result, they continue to commit crimes even in public places by daring the cops and taking laws into their hands. One such brutal incident was reported from Berhampur city this evening.

The preliminary reports suggest that one Mukteswar Kumar Sahu of Hilpatna area and his younger brother Ashis Kumar Sahu brutally attacked a youth, whose name is Umesh Rath, by putting him on the road near the Giri Road Chhaka under Baidyanathpur police station limits of the city this evening.

In a video which massively went viral, the siblings can be seen mercilessly beating up Umesh with the use of thick wooden sticks in full public view.

As Umesh was lying on the road and the brutal attack continued, a girl, who is said to be his friend, was trying her best to prevent Mukteswar and Ashis. At a time she was seen protecting the victim by lying over him and pleading the two brothers not to beat him anymore. However, they continued to vent their anger over a past enmity.

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Surprisingly, hundreds of locals and passers-by had turned mute spectators when Mukteswar and Ashis were thrashing Umesh.

Later, Umesh was rushed to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical.

It is said that Umesh, who is an accused of a case, had reportedly absconded and recently got anticipatory bail from the court.

On being informed, Baidyanathpur police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.