No confirmed cases of bird flu in humans in Odisha: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling today clarified about the suspected positive case of bird flu in humans in Puri district saying that the samples of the concerned person turned out to be negative for the H5N1.

While speaking about the rumours of human case of bird flu at Mangalpur area in the district, the Health Minister said that the suspected person’s samples were sent to the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) and Pune Virology Centre for testing and the reports turned out to be negative for the virus.

The Minister also said that the concerned person has been kept in isolation while the health workers have been doing their best to check the spread of bird flu. Besides, mass awareness programs are being carried out so that the people do not get panicked over the situation.

It is to be noted here that bird flu outbreak was reported in Pipili and Sakhigopal blocks of Puri district following which over 30,000 chickens were culled.

On the other hand, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallik has announced that compensation will be given to the poultry farmers who were affected by the bird flu in the state. A compensation of Rs 20 for one small chicken and Rs 70 for bigger ones is likely to be given to them.

