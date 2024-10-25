‘No causalities’ reported in cyclone Dana: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday asserted that no casualties have been reported during Cyclone Dana, adding that almost 6 lakh people have been shifted to safer places.

Odisha CM Majhi, while briefing media on Friday, said, “Cyclone Dana made landfall on the intervening nights of October 24 and 25 between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra coasts. This process continues till 7:00 am today… Due to vigilant administration and preparedness, there has been no causality. The government’s target of ‘zero causality’ is achieved. Almost 6 lakh people have been shifted to safer places. 6,000 pregnant women are shifted to health centres.”

The weather department on Wednesday in its latest update informed that the landfall process has been completed and the cyclone will weaken gradually into a deep depression in the next six hours. “The severe cyclonic storm Dana moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 10 kmph and weakened into a cyclonic storm over north coastal Odisha and lay centred near latitude 21.20° N and longitude 86.70° E at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 25 October, about 30 km northeast of Bhadrak and 50 km north northwest of Dhamara,” IMD said in a post on X.

“The maximum sustained wind speed around the centre of the cyclone is about 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph. The landfall process has been completed. It is likely to move northwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a deep depression during the next 6 hours. The system is under continuous surveillance of the Doppler weather radar at Paradip,” the post added.

Meanwhile, NDRF has started restoration work at Kendrapada, Bhadrak and Jagatsinghpur after the landfall of the cyclone. The NDRF team removed uprooted trees in different villages of Dhamara after Cyclone Dana made landfall in the coastal areas of the state.

NDRF inspector Vikram said, “We are deployed in Paradip, especially for port entry to the Nehru Bangla area… We have been clearing roads since morning, 4:00 am… Cyclone has been moderate here.” Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, “Power disturbance, house damage, agriculture land affected.

Power disturbance, house damage, agriculture land affected. We are focused on restoration work. Rain lashes at several parts but not a flood-like situation yet. We evacuated 1 lakh yesterday. We have taken all steps.” The people of Dhamra, Bhadrak and adjoining areas in coastal Odisha witnessed turbulent seas, gusty winds and rainfall as an impact of the cyclone. (ANI)