No by-election in Jajpur constituency now, MLA Sujata Sahu clarifies, watch

Jajpur: Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu has put an end to the discussion that was going on from yesterday regarding by-election in Jajpur. The MLA clarified that there will not be any by-poll now for Jajpur.

The MLA clarified that Senior BJD leader and former Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das did not say anything yesterday regarding by-election in Jajpur. It was just a rumour. It might have done to create a difference in BJD. Hence, the discussion is not justified, she said.

Saroj Mohapatra, President of Jajpur District Biju Janata Dal also said that what Pranab Prakash Das said yesterday was misrepresented by some media. He said that, Pranab yesterday said about fighting for the people, but not fighting for any election. He said that rival political parties and some media houses wrongly quoted Das to create a rumour.

