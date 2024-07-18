NMC gives nod for 50 MBBS seats for Jajpur Govt Medical College & Hospital

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital

Bhubaneswar: The Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) under the National Medical Commission (NMC) has reportedly given permission for 50 MBBS seats for Jajpur or Jajati Keshari Medical College and Hospital for the 2024-25 academic year.

The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State government made the announcement about the development and shared the letter of permission (LoP) issued by the NMC on its X handle.

“… In view of the above and attached scrutiny form, the Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) has decided to Approve the application and issue Letter Of Permission u/s 28(3) of the NMC Act, 2019 for the academic year 2024-25 subject to verification of Bank Guarantee. Approved For 50 Seats subject to Verification of Bank Guarantee,” Department wrote.

According to sources, the total number of government medical colleges and hospitals in Odisha now has climbed to 12 and the number of MBBS seats to 1,600.

