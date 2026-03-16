Nita Ambani to get 2025 KISS Humanitarian Award

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Bhubaneswar: Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, will receive the 2025 KISS Humanitarian Award, it has been announced.

The award is presented by the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) to individuals or organizations that have shown outstanding dedication to humanitarian service across the world. The international honour has been conferred annually since 2008 on personalities engaged in selfless service to humanity.

So far, distinguished personalities from 13 countries across five continents have received the award, including two Nobel laureates, reflecting the global recognition and prestige of the honour.

Extensive preparations for this year’s award ceremony began about three months ago to ensure the event is conducted smoothly. The organizing committee of KIIT and KISS has been overseeing the arrangements and coordinating the programme.

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The KISS Humanitarian Award includes a citation and a gold-plated trophy. The trophy symbolizes purity, compassion, prosperity, hope, and humanity. Its design features two hands lifting a heart, along with multiple flowing hands, representing how dedicated humanitarian efforts can transform lives and make the world a better place.

Over the years, several prominent global figures have received this honour. In 2023, it was awarded to Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and philanthropist. In 2021, the award was conferred on Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group. Earlier recipients also include Nobel Peace Prize laureate and economist Muhammad Yunusin 2018 and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in 2017.

Other past awardees include Hollywood actress and humanitarian Ashley Judd and several international leaders and social activists.