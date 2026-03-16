Nita Ambani receives KISS Humanitarian Award 2025

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Bhubaneswar: Nita M. Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, received the prestigious KISS Humanitarian Award 2025 in a grand ceremony at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneswar today.

The KISS Family conferred the KISS Humanitarian Award on Nita Ambani in recognition of her outstanding service to society and her commitment to humanitarian causes.

Through her work in education, health, sports and community development, she has touched the lives of countless people across India and beyond. Her dedication to empowering communities and supporting inclusive development reflects the very spirit of service that this award seeks to honour.

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“The KISS Humanitarian Award was instituted to recognise individuals across the world who have made meaningful contributions to the welfare of humanity. I am happy that this year the award is being presented to a personality whose work continues to inspire many,” said KISS-KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta.

“My warm regards and best wishes to Smt. Nita Ambani Ji. I sincerely hope her continued efforts will keep inspiring people to work for the betterment of society,” he added.