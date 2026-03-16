Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, arrives at KIIT campus, addresses students with ‘Jai Jagannath’, watch

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Bhubaneswar: Nita Ambani arrived at KIIT campus. Before reaching KIIT, her convoy team reached the campus and inspected the security arrangements.

Nita Ambani, Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation will be conferred with the KISS Humanitarian Award for 2025.

She arrived at KIIT straight from the airport. Addresses students with Jai Jagannath, praises hand-woven sarees. She interacted with students.

During her visit to the campus Ambani wanted to know from the students whether the teaching is going on properly or not.

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Nita Ambani will receive the KISS Humanitarian Award for 2025.

The KISS Humanitarian Award, instituted in 2008, recognises individuals or organisations for their continuous and sincere service to humanity worldwide.

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Also read: Nita Ambani to get 2025 KISS Humanitarian Award