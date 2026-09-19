NISER student falls from hostel roof in Odisha’s Khordha, dies

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Jatani: A National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) student died tragically after falling from the roof of a hostel in Jatni of Khordha district in Odisha on Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as D Vinay Sanyasi Venkat, a native of Nagpur in Maharashtra. Venkat was pursuing an Integrated MSc in Mathematics at NISER and was staying at the institute’s hostel.

According to preliminary investigation reports, Venkat reportedly fell or jumped from the hostel roof last night. He sustained serious injuries in the incident. Following the fall, he was immediately taken for treatment as his condition was reportedly critical.

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Later, he died at the BhubaneswarAll India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital while receiving treatment.

Following the death, police reached the spot and started an investigation into the incident. The exact reason for the incident has not yet been established.