Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship deadline extended, eligible students will get scholarship upto Rs 40,000; Check details

Good news for the students who are studying from class 6th to degree as the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (OB&OCWW) Board has reportedly extended the dates for online application for Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

The eligible students who are studying from class 6th to degree can get a scholarship varying from Rs 2000 to Rs 40,000 per annum.

Objective of the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship:

The objective of the scheme is to extend financial assistance to the eligible building and other construction worker for continuing education of their wards/ children under Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana being extended by the Odisha building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

Key features and eligibility criteria for availing the Educational Assistance:

The financial assistance is being extended to such BoC beneficiaries who have completed at least one year as a registered beneficiary under the Board.

In case, both parents are eligible registered beneficiaries, assistance in respect of a child should not be extended to both parents, separately.

Financial assistance under the scheme is being extended to students from class 5th onwards and maximum two children of a family are eligible to get the assistance for 5th and 7tn standard the scheme is applicable only in respect of girl child; whereas for class stn onwards the scheme is applicable for both girls and boys. However, 20% additional benefit over and above the normal educational assistance is being extended by the Board in respect of girl child from class 8th onwards.

Details of the educational assistance being extended by the Board is at below: The list of courses shall be modified on any further amendment in the Act/ Rules.

Modalities for implementation:

A Common Scholarship Portal i.e. https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in has been developed by Government and integrated with the Board portal enabling online application by the students.

The registered BoC beneficiary should have made up-to-date annual contribution with the Board.

50 % annual attendance of the student in a class for that academic year is required for availing the said assistance.

Course continuance-cum-attendance certificate from concerned educational institute is to be uploaded in this regard.

The BoC beneficiary should have an active Bank Account with DST enabled in his/ her name

Students must enter the Bank details such as Bank/Branch name, saving bank account number and IFSC code very carefully to .ensure smooth transfer of financial assistance to his or her parent’s account.

Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship eligibility

A candidate must –

Be a permanent resident of Odisha State

Belong to General/ST/SC/OBC/SEBC/EBC category

Have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination for different categories of merit scholarships

Benefits of Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship:

Under this scholarship scheme, the students fulfilling the eligibility criteria will receive up variable awards. Here’s list

Class 6th and 7th: Rs. 2000 per annum (Girl child)

Class 8th: Rs. 2000 per annum

Class 9th: Rs. 3000 per annum

Class 10th: Rs. 4000 per annum

Children securing 90% or above marks in class 10th: Rs. 10000 one time

11th and 12th: Rs. 5000 per annum

BA, BSc, BCom and PG studies: Rs. 7000 per annum

BTech/ MCA/ MBA/ B. Arch./ M. Arch./M. Tech./ M.Sc/ B Pharm/ M Pharm/ hotel management and catering services/ medical from Government College: Rs. 40000 per annum

B.Ed/ CT/ nursing training: Rs. 10000 per annum

Follow the following steps to apply for NSKY:

For new user – Click on the Registration link on the Scholarship Portal i.e https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in. Existing user can click on the Login button.

Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further.

Check your registered mobile or email to get the user ID and password

Click on the login link at the portal and enter User ID and password to apply for scholarship.

Provide all necessary details like personal, academic, eligibility and bank information

Click on the :·save as draft” button to draft the information or click on ··Next’ button to save and proceed the scholarship form.

The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the forms and take its print out.

The filled in application will be processed for verification and disbursement by the concerned District Labour Officer in the e-Shram1k Porial of the Board.

The educational assistance on being disbursed by the disbursing authority in the e­-Shramik Portal of the Board. the same will automatically get updated 111 the State Scholarship Portal for information of all stake holders.

List of Documents required for NSKY:

The following legible documents will be uploaded at the time of applying under the scheme.

Mark Sheets/ Certificate of last qualifying examination

Aadhaar Card of the parent registered with the OB&OCWW Board.

BOC ID Card.

First page of bank account of the registered BoC worker (parent) containing account number and IFSC.

College ID card issued by the concerned authority While in the absence of the same, the student may provide Admission receipt/Library Card/Letter of Undertaking from concerned college authority (Anyone).

Important dates:

The last date of submission of online application by Students (in colleges)/ head of schools: September 30, 2024 (6 PM)

The last date of online validation by WEO/Principal/Head of institutes: October 31, 2024 (6 PM)

Online validation by DLO: November 30 (6 PM)

For any query or help, students & other stakeholders may contact scholarship Sanjog Helpline 155335, 1800-345-6770 or E-mail to scholarshiplabour@gmail.com.

