Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship deadline extended, eligible students will get scholarship upto Rs 40,000; Check details
Good news for the students who are studying from class 6th to degree as the Odisha Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (OB&OCWW) Board has reportedly extended the dates for online application for Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.
The eligible students who are studying from class 6th to degree can get a scholarship varying from Rs 2000 to Rs 40,000 per annum.
Objective of the Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship:
- The objective of the scheme is to extend financial assistance to the eligible building and other construction worker for continuing education of their wards/ children under Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana being extended by the Odisha building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
Key features and eligibility criteria for availing the Educational Assistance:
- The financial assistance is being extended to such BoC beneficiaries who have completed at least one year as a registered beneficiary under the Board.
- In case, both parents are eligible registered beneficiaries, assistance in respect of a child should not be extended to both parents, separately.
- Financial assistance under the scheme is being extended to students from class 5th onwards and maximum two children of a family are eligible to get the assistance for 5th and 7tn standard the scheme is applicable only in respect of girl child; whereas for class stn onwards the scheme is applicable for both girls and boys. However, 20% additional benefit over and above the normal educational assistance is being extended by the Board in respect of girl child from class 8th onwards.
- Details of the educational assistance being extended by the Board is at below: The list of courses shall be modified on any further amendment in the Act/ Rules.
Modalities for implementation:
- A Common Scholarship Portal i.e. https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in has been developed by Government and integrated with the Board portal enabling online application by the students.
- The registered BoC beneficiary should have made up-to-date annual contribution with the Board.
- 50 % annual attendance of the student in a class for that academic year is required for availing the said assistance.
- Course continuance-cum-attendance certificate from concerned educational institute is to be uploaded in this regard.
- The BoC beneficiary should have an active Bank Account with DST enabled in his/ her name
- Students must enter the Bank details such as Bank/Branch name, saving bank account number and IFSC code very carefully to .ensure smooth transfer of financial assistance to his or her parent’s account.
Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship eligibility
A candidate must –
- Be a permanent resident of Odisha State
- Belong to General/ST/SC/OBC/SEBC/EBC category
- Have secured a minimum of 60% marks in the previous qualifying examination for different categories of merit scholarships
Benefits of Nirman Shramik Kalyan Yojana Scholarship:
Under this scholarship scheme, the students fulfilling the eligibility criteria will receive up variable awards. Here’s list
- Class 6th and 7th: Rs. 2000 per annum (Girl child)
- Class 8th: Rs. 2000 per annum
- Class 9th: Rs. 3000 per annum
- Class 10th: Rs. 4000 per annum
- Children securing 90% or above marks in class 10th: Rs. 10000 one time
- 11th and 12th: Rs. 5000 per annum
- BA, BSc, BCom and PG studies: Rs. 7000 per annum
- BTech/ MCA/ MBA/ B. Arch./ M. Arch./M. Tech./ M.Sc/ B Pharm/ M Pharm/ hotel management and catering services/ medical from Government College: Rs. 40000 per annum
- B.Ed/ CT/ nursing training: Rs. 10000 per annum
Follow the following steps to apply for NSKY:
- For new user – Click on the Registration link on the Scholarship Portal i.e https://scholarship.odisha.gov.in. Existing user can click on the Login button.
- Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further.
- Check your registered mobile or email to get the user ID and password
- Click on the login link at the portal and enter User ID and password to apply for scholarship.
- Provide all necessary details like personal, academic, eligibility and bank information
- Click on the :·save as draft” button to draft the information or click on ··Next’ button to save and proceed the scholarship form.
- The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the forms and take its print out.
- The filled in application will be processed for verification and disbursement by the concerned District Labour Officer in the e-Shram1k Porial of the Board.
- The educational assistance on being disbursed by the disbursing authority in the e-Shramik Portal of the Board. the same will automatically get updated 111 the State Scholarship Portal for information of all stake holders.
List of Documents required for NSKY:
- The following legible documents will be uploaded at the time of applying under the scheme.
- Mark Sheets/ Certificate of last qualifying examination
- Aadhaar Card of the parent registered with the OB&OCWW Board.
- BOC ID Card.
- First page of bank account of the registered BoC worker (parent) containing account number and IFSC.
- College ID card issued by the concerned authority While in the absence of the same, the student may provide Admission receipt/Library Card/Letter of Undertaking from concerned college authority (Anyone).
Important dates:
- The last date of submission of online application by Students (in colleges)/ head of schools: September 30, 2024 (6 PM)
- The last date of online validation by WEO/Principal/Head of institutes: October 31, 2024 (6 PM)
- Online validation by DLO: November 30 (6 PM)
For any query or help, students & other stakeholders may contact scholarship Sanjog Helpline 155335, 1800-345-6770 or E-mail to scholarshiplabour@gmail.com.
