NIRF Rankings 2024: KIIT University gets 15th rank among all universities in India

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT University in Bhubaneswar has been placed at the 15th position of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) released by the Ministry of Education today.

As per the ninth edition of the India Rankings 2024, a comprehensive evaluation of the country’s higher education institutions, KIIT ranked in the top 15 among private and government universities in India, moving up from 16th last year. This is a significant achievement, especially considering KIIT is only 27 years old as an institute and 20 years as a university.

The Medical & Law Schools, established in 2007, have also been ranked 25th and 11th respectively.

Meanwhile, KIIT founder Achyuta Samanta congratulated the staff and students of the university.

Key Highlights of India Rankings 2024: