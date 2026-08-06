Nine students injured as auto falls into canal in Kendrapara

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Kendrapara: Nine children sustained injuries as the autorickshaw on which they were heading back to their homes after classes at Adarsha Vidyalaya in Kendrapara district skidded off the road and overturned into a canal.

The incident could have turned disastrous, as there was meagre or no water in the canal during the mishap.

Serious injuries to one – Class 8 student, Pratismit Sahu – was rushed to the Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

The student’s condition is currently stable, officials said.

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Local media also reports that Dilip Das, the driver, escaped from the scene of the crime following the crash.

Kuadanagari police confiscated the autorickshaw, which is now under police investigation.

Police are working to find out how the crash happened, as well as trace the driver.