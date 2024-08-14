Nilagiri Deputy Collector Parikhita Jena arrested along with his 3 close associates

Balasore: Odisha Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Parikhita Jena, the Deputy Collector of Nilagiri Sub-division, and three of his close associates.

On the allegation of misappropriation of Government money to the tune over one crore of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) funds without executing different developmental works in the Suliapada Block area during the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 by Parikhita Jena, OAS, (JB), Ex-BDO, Suliapada Block, a verification was launched by Odisha Vigilance.

As per verification Parikhita Jena was working as Block Development Officer of Suliapada Block from 2019 to January-2023. He was dealing with the funds of Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) for financing projects relating to livelihood intervention, health, water supply, sanitation, education through departments like Panchayatiraj/ITDA/Forest Department etc. Every year funds were placed by OMBADC to Suliapada Block to execute different developmental works.

As per procedure after execution of any developmental work under OMBADC fund, the concerned JE and AE take measures and check measures of the work and prepared bill to that effect. After preparation of Bill, the BDO approves the same and then RTGS letters issued to the Bank for transfer of amount to the executants under the signature of the BDO.

Verification revealed that, during the year 2021-22 and 2022-23, Jena without any execution of work, issued RTGS letters to different banks on different dates to release Rs.1,19,79,788 in favour of his close associates, and misappropriated the same for his pecuniary gain, causing huge loss to the Government exchequer.

During searches conducted today, Jena failed to produce any documents or papers or any other proof in connection with the execution of any project and utilisation of funds. Also, recipients of the funds, Debadutta Das, Nigam Prasad Parida, Sujit Kumar Mohanty, Akhila Kumar Das, Dibya Lochan Das and Manoj Kumar Deo, and others failed to produce any proof in support of execution of any government work or any supplies made on government orders, etc.

Hence, Parikhita Jena, the present Deputy Collector of Nilagiri Sub-division has been arrested along with Debadutta Das, Ex-Cashier, Suliapada Block, A/p-Sr. Revenue Asst. Kaptipada Tahasil, Mayurbhanj , Sujit Kumar Mohanty and Akhil Kumar Das as they are liable U/s 13 (2) r/w 13(1) (a) PC (Amendment) Act,2018 / 409 IPC for misappropriation of Government funds to the tune of Rs.1,19,79,788 and will be forwarded to Court.

Efforts are on to nab the rest accused persons namely Nigam Prasad Parida who received Rs 6,84,760, Proprietor Bindhani Computer, Baripada, who received Rs 3,30,500, Proprietor, Trilochan Traders, Berhampur in whose account a sum of Rs 3,50,000 was deposited, Dibyalochan Das who was given government funds Rs 10,00,000 and Manoj Kumar Deo who received Rs. 8,14,112 of government funds. Investigation is continuing.