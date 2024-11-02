Nilachakra of Puri Jagannath Temple disappears amidst dense fog

Puri: The Nilachakra of Puri Jagannath Temple became invisible from Bada Danda today due to a dense blanket of fog enveloping the entire holy city. Traffic snarls were experienced due to the thick fog. People felt as if the Jagannath Temple had disappeared. The roads leading to Puri were so heavily enveloped with fog that the commuters and tourists faced a lot of problems.

The entire state was enveloped in a dense blanket of fog today. Many places in Odisha including the state capital experienced problems in road visibility. Temperature in Odisha is likely to drop in the coming three days. This might also lead to a cold wave to the state. Forecast suggests that minimum temperature in Odisha might fall to two to three degree Celsius.

Currently, most parts of the state continue to experience fog. Today, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar cities of Odisha are experiencing very dense fog. Due to which, visibility on roads has reduced in the twin cities of Odisha.Visibility range might get reduced to 50 to 200 meters.

