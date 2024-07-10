Nikunja Bihari Dhal gets additional charge of IDCO Chairman as Odisha govt effects IAS reshuffle

Bhubaneswar: Senior IAS officer Nikunja Bihari Dhal has been appointed as the Chairman of IDCO, along with his current assignment as Additional Chief Secretary to Odisha Chief Minister as the state government effected IAS reshuffle today.

According to the notification, the State government effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle and transferred a total of nine senior IAS officers and gave them new postings.

The additional appointment of Hemant Sharma, IAS as Chairman, IDCO shall stand terminated from the date N.B. Dhal, IAS takes over, the notification said.

Apart from Nikunja, Surendra Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, G.A. & P.G. Department with additional charge of ACS to Government, Tourism Department, will remain in additional charge of ACS, Parliamentary Affairs Department.

The additional appointment of G. Mathivathanan, IAS as ACS to Government, Parliamentary Affairs Department shall stand terminated from the date Surendra Kumar, takes over.

1994-batch IAS officer, G. Mathivathanan, ACS to H & U.D. Department, has been appointed as Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar.

The additional appointment of Smt. Anu Garg, IAS as Director General, Training Co-ordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar shall stand terminated from the date G. Mathivathanan, takes over.

1995-batch IAS officer, Hemant Sharma, Principal Secy, Industries Department with additional charge of Chairman, IPICOL, will remain in additional charge of Principal Secy, MS & ME Department.

The additional appointment of Saswat Mishra, IAS as Principal Secy, MS & ME Department shall stand terminated from the date Hemant Sharma, takes over.

1996-batch IAS officer, Saswat Mishra, Principal Secy to Governor with additional charge of Chairman, OSSSC, will remain in additional charge of Principal Secy, Finance Department and Principal Secy, Energy Department.

The additional appointment of Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS as Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department shall stand terminated from the date Mishra, takes over.

1996-batch IAS officer, Usha Padhee, Principal Secy, SD & TE Department with additional charge of Principal Secy C & T Department, will remain in additional charge of Principal Secy H&UD Department.

1996-batch IAS officer, Vishal Kumar Dev, Principal Secy Finance Department with additional charge of Chairman, GRIDCO and Principal Secy, E & IT Department, has been appointed as Principal Secy, E & IT Department. Dev will also remain in additional charge of Chairman, OFDC.

1999-batch IAS officer Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha, has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Sports & YS Department. The additional appointment of R. Vineel Krishna, IAS as Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Sports & YS Department shall stand terminated from the date Sarma, IAS takes over.

Vineel Krishna, IAS (RR-2005), Special Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha, has been appointed as Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha. The post of Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.