Nikhil Hadapa murder case: Group clash broke out in Raygada

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Rayagada: A group clash broke out between the Pitala and reli sahi in front of Rayagada police station over Nikhil Hadapa murder case on Friday.

According to sources, some people from the Reli sahi had allegedly misbehaved and verbally abused some people of the Pitala sahi. So, the Pitala sahi people had registered a complaint at the police station against those people.

During the complain filing time, the Reli sahi people reached the police station and started arguning with the others. Soon after a clash broke out between the two groups of people.

Three people got injured in the clash from both groups. The injured were identified as Annamajhi Jakaka of Pitila Sahi, Trinath Meleka and Shundhi Suraj of Reli Sahi.

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A large police force has been deployed in front of the police station as the tense situation continue to remain unresolved in the area.

Police reinforcement has also been requested from the nearby police stations to preveant unforeseen situtaions.

Nikhil was shot dead by a group of people on May 9th over a previous enmity and loot from a gambling den. Police said that 9 people have been arrested in the incident and 21 people are involved.