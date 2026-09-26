Nijukti Mela in Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM hands over appointment letters to 1,101 newly recruits of 4 department

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi handed over appointment letters to 1,101 newly recruited candidates of four different departments of the state government at the 17th State-Level Nijukti Mela here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “Since the formation of our government, we have remained firmly committed to filling all vacant government posts by prioritizing transparency, fairness, and merit above all else. In this endeavor, appointment letters were issued today to a total of 1,101 new recruits across the Health, Revenue, Finance, and Cooperation departments.”

“Over the past two years and three months—specifically from June 2024 to date—more than 46,000 eligible youths in the state have been provided with government employment,” he added.

Advertisement

Majhi further said, “On this occasion, a special age-specific guideline booklet has also been launched—for the first time in the country—aimed at safeguarding the mental health of children and students ranging from the pre-primary level to the youth stage. This initiative will play a significant role in building a healthy and capable generation.”

“A government position is not merely a profession but a sacred responsibility to serve the people selflessly. Our government adheres to a policy of absolute ‘Zero Tolerance’ towards corruption in the administration. I call upon everyone to adopt the guiding principle that ‘Service to the People is Service to the Divine’ as a life mission; to prioritize public grievance redressal at the grassroots level; and to work while regarding the 4.5 crore people of Odisha as one’s own family,” he appealed.

“Your transparency, integrity, and dedication will transform the dreams of a ‘Prosperous Odisha 2036’ and a ‘Developed India 2047’ into reality,” the Chief Minister suggested while extending his heartfelt congratulations to all the newly appointed officers and their families.