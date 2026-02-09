Night temperatures in Odisha set to rise from today, cold wave to decrease: MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar: Night temperatures will rise from today. Night temperatures may rise by 2 to 4 degrees in the next 4 days. Due to this, the Meteorological Department has estimated that the cold wave will decrease.

Temperatures will be 15 degrees or more in most places of coastal and western Odisha.

Temperatures may remain 10 degrees or slightly more in some places of interior Odisha and southern Odisha.

Similarly, the Meteorological Department has speculated that moderate fog will be visible in various places of coastal Odisha till the 12th of February.

