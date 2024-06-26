Night curfew in Balasore to continue, check details

Balasore: Balasore district administration has decided to continue the night curfew in Balasore town for the next 24 hours, informed Balasore collector Ashish Thakare.

According to the collector, the night curfew that is from 12 AM of June 27 to 5 AM of June 28 will continue. However, the curfew restrictions will not apply to personnel involved in law and order, emergency, and municipal services, including executive magistrates, police, health, electricity, Public Health department, and other authorised government officials.

The district administration imposed curfew following a clash between two groups over an animal sacrifice in Patrapada under Sunhat on June 17. Police have registered 24 cases based on complaints from both sides and CCTV footage and arrested as many as 91 people for their alleged involvement.

