NIE publishes apology for publishing completely wrong report on VK Pandian

Bhubaneswar: The New Indian Express (NIE) today reportedly published an apology for publishing a completely wrong report on former bureaucrat and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader VK Pandian.

The NIE published the apology hours after BJD president and former CM Naveen Patnaik rubbished the reports. “The item titled ‘BJP-BJD Detente’ in the column ‘Power Games’ by Shahid Faridi — which appeared in The New Indian Express and Morning Standard on July 22 — contained a reportage on purported discussions between the senior leaderships of the Biju Janata Dal and the central government. The source-based information has since been denied by both sides and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik as contrary to fact, and we are therefore retracting the said item unconditionally, with due apologies. We have also learnt that no central minister has met or spoken to Mr V.K. Pandian. We stand corrected and regretful,” the NIE said.

The writer of the news report had claimed that Patnaik had requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to disregard Pandian and assured of BJD’s support in the Rajya Sabha, where the conch party has nine MPs and BJP’s strength has reduced to 86.

However, the former Odisha CM had rubbished the reports and termed it as completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious. “This is completely false, motivated, defamatory and malicious. As I have stated earlier Mr Pandian has served the state and party with utmost dedication, efficiency and integrity and he is known and respected for the same,” Patnaik had said.