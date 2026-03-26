nhrc special monitor visits aiims bhubaneswar

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Bhubaneswar: Special Monitor for Human Rights Advocacy (Human Rights Education and Gender Equality) from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof. Kanhaiya Tripathi, visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

During the visit, Prof. Tripathi reviewed various initiatives undertaken by AIIMS Bhubaneswar in the areas of human rights education, patient care equity, and gender-sensitive healthcare practices. He also held detailed discussions with the Executive Director Prof.(Dr.) Ashutosh Biswas, senior faculty members, administrative officials, and departmental representatives.

Prof. Tripathi appreciated the national institute’s efforts and emphasized the need to integrate human rights principles into routine medical practice. He highlighted key aspects such as equitable access to healthcare, informed consent, patient dignity, and non-discrimination as essential components of a rights-based healthcare system.

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In line with these discussions, the establishment of a dedicated Human Rights Cell was proposed. The cell will function as a nodal body responsible for, addressing patient grievances effectively, conducting awareness and sensitization programmes, organizing training sessions for healthcare professionals, ensuring compliance with NHRC guidelines.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar reiterated its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and expressed full support for the initiative. The institute assured complete cooperation in establishing the Human Rights Cell and strengthening existing mechanisms in alignment with NHRC recommendations, said Executive Director Dr. Biswas. The meeting was attended by Dean Dr. P. R. Mohapatra, DDA Lt. Col. Abhijit Sarkar, Registrar Dr. Sudipta Ranjan Singh, along with other senior officials and dignitaries.

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