NHRC seeks report within 15 days in the Barang custodial torture case

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Cuttack: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Cuttack Commissionerate Police and directed it to submit an action taken report within 15 days in connection with allegations of illegal detention and torture of an innocent youth at Barang police station.

The NHRC took suo motu cognizance of a complaint filed by human rights activist Bhajaman Biswal, who alleged third-degree treatment of Rakesh Kumar Behera while he was in police custody.

The Commission has sent a special notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cuttack, and marked a copy to the Director General of Police, Odisha.

According to the complaint, Behera’s wife had been missing since May 15. Police picked up Behera on suspicion and detained him at Barang police station for four days. It is alleged that officers brutally beat and tortured him to extract a confession that he had killed his wife.

The case took a turn when Behera’s wife was later found alive and living in Delhi. Following this, the police action has been called a clear case of abuse of power and wrongful detention.

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While hearing the matter, the NHRC observed that illegal detention and custodial torture violate Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life and personal liberty.

The Commission termed it a serious offence and asked the Cuttack DCP to conduct an immediate inquiry and submit a detailed report.

Sources said an internal investigation may be initiated within the police department following the NHRC’s directive.