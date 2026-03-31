NHRC Seeks Report From Odisha Govt Over Untested Chhatua Distribution Under ICDS

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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the Odisha government for an Action Taken Report (ATR) after reports surfaced serious problems in how ‘Chhatua’ (a roasted gram and cereal mix) gets distributed through state nutrition programs. The investigation focuses on claims that this supplementary food often reaches people long after the scheduled delivery dates, and bypasses crucial quality inspections.

The complaint points to a major failure in quality control. Currently, lab test results for food samples take about 60 days to come in. Here’s the issue: Chhatua needs to be handed out and consumed within 30 days since that’s its shelf life. So by the time the test results finally show up, most of the commodity is already eaten by women and children—making the testing pointless and putting their health at risk.

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Chhatua is a pre-cooked, nutrient-rich food the state gives out under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) program run by the Department of Women and Child Development. It’s meant for pregnant women, new mothers, and children ages 7 months to 3 years—to fight malnutrition and anemia. With its high protein and cereal content, it’s a lifeline for some of the most vulnerable people in the state.

These ongoing delays open the door to adulteration and spoilage. Chhatua, made from roasted grains, has a short shelf life and is prone to fungal contamination (like aflatoxins), rancidity, or being infested by pests—especially if it sits around longer than 30 days or isn’t made under clean conditions. Without real-time testing, there is no safeguard against the distribution of sub-standard or contaminated packets, potentially turning a nutrition program into a health hazard.