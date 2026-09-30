NHRC Demands Report on Illegal Stone Mining Near Similipal National Park

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The National Human Rights Commission has stepped in following complaints of rampant illegal stone mining and night blasting in the foothills of Similipal National Park.

In an order issued September 28, the rights panel directed the Mayurbhanj District Magistrate to look into the matter and submit an action-taken report within two weeks. The commission observed that the allegations, if true, amount to a serious violation of human rights.

The intervention follows a formal petition brought before the commission by a human rights activist. According to the complaint, miners have been using heavy drills and explosives, mainly at night, to extract stone without valid permits or environmental approvals.

The blasting has triggered loud explosions and strong tremors, causing cracks in houses across nearby villages such as Saratchandrapur and Bankasahi. Poor families living in mud homes face the greatest risk of structural damage and collapse.

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The activity has also taken a heavy toll on the surrounding environment and daily village life:

Heavy traffic: More than 50 stone-loaded trucks move through the area every day, creating road safety hazards and disturbing everyday movement.

Environmental harm: Hill cutting and tree clearing have caused severe air and noise pollution, threatening the safety and livelihoods of forest-dependent families.

The complaint urged the administration to take strict legal action against those running the illegal units, seize the machinery and trucks involved, and provide financial compensation to the affected villagers.