NHRC Demands Report From Odisha Govt Over Kalahandi Septic Tank Tragedy After 6 Deaths

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The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) just stepped in after the recent tragedy in Odisha, asking for a detailed report from the state government and Kalahandi police. This comes after six people died, reportedly from breathing toxic fumes inside a septic tank earlier this week.

The accident happened on May 26, 2026, in Gauda Karlakhunta village in Kalahandi district. Workers were opening a septic tank for construction work when one of them slipped and fell inside. Trying to save him, others climbed in, but they also inhaled deadly fumes and collapsed one after the other.

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The NHRC responded by taking suo motu action, saying these six deaths are deeply worrying and expose serious problems with workplace safety and basic human rights violations.

To get answers, the Commission sent official notices to both the Chief Secretary of Odisha and the Kalahandi Superintendent of Police. They have two weeks to hand in a thorough report.

The NHRC specified that the report should cover the latest updates on the police investigation. It also needs to give details about the injured worker’s medical condition and explain what sort of financial compensation is being given to the families of those who died.