NH-16 turns deathtrap for commuters in Bhubaneswar, 2 killed while 6 critical in 4 separate accidents

Bhubaneswar: The National Highway-16 has turned a deathtrap for commuters in Bhubaneswar with three accidents taking place in just 24 hours. At least two people were killed while six others were critically injured following the four separate road mishaps in the State Capital City.

A 21-year-old youth named Biswajit Ray of Balianta area died on the spot after the car in which he was traveling along with four others reportedly jumped the divider and hit a truck coming from the opposite direction near Patrapada this evening.

Four others who were in the car with Ray also sustained critical injuries following the accident. They were rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for treatment. The mishap was so severe that the car was damaged completely.

A team of cops from Tamando Police Station reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. They seized both the vehicles and sent the youth’s body for postmortem.

In the second such incident, two bikes were critically injured after a speeding truck hit them on the NH near Baramunda bus stand. Both of them were rushed to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for treatment.

In another such incident which took pace this evening at afound 6 PM, a car also hit a truck from behind at Gohira Chhak in Bhubaneswar.

In the fourth such incident, a traffic constable identified as Madhusudan Kirshani was killed after an unidentified vehicle hit him on NH-16 near Jayadev Vihar flyover last night.

The accident took place when Kirshani, who was deployed at Ram Mandir chhak traffic post, was on his way to home at Khandagiri around 11 PM after completing his duty.

Meanwhile, people demanded deployment of police personnel at different places on the NH-16 between Cuttack and Khurda.

