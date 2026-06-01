NFHS-6: Spousal Violence in Odisha Drops to 18.9%, but Rural Areas Still Higher at 19.6%

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Odisha’s latest social indicators reveal a critical and encouraging shift in domestic safety, tracking a substantial drop in reported instances of gender-based violence across the state. The new National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 digs deep into safety metrics for women aged 18–49. By focusing on key aspects—spousal violence, physical abuse during pregnancy, and early sexual violence—the report lays out how well legal protections, grassroots helplines, and changing attitudes are working to reduce domestic abuse in Odisha.

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If you look at the document, Odisha reports a major reduction in spousal violence. The portion of ever-married women aged 18–49 who say they’ve faced spousal violence—defined here as physical and/or sexual—has fallen to 18.9%. That’s a big drop from 30.3%, which was the figure in the last NFHS-5 cycle. Alongside this, fewer women experienced physical violence during pregnancy—2.6%, compared to 3.5% previously. For young women aged 18–29 who suffered sexual violence by the age of 18, the percentage slipped just a bit, down to 0.5% from 0.7%. These numbers show progress and hint that reporting systems and protection efforts are starting to work.

Digging deeper into the data, the fight against gender-based violence doesn’t look the same everywhere. The gap between urban and rural areas is still obvious. Domestic abuse is much more common in villages. Urban Odisha shows a 15.2% rate of spousal violence, but rural areas jump up to 19.6%. With physical violence during pregnancy, 1.7% of expectant mothers in urban zones are affected, while 2.8% in rural areas face it. This enduring urban-rural divide underlines that cities have better law enforcement, higher literacy, and more independent support systems. Rural women, on the other hand, stay more at risk because of traditional norms, isolation, and less awareness of legal options.