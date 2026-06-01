NFHS-6: Odisha Women’s Tobacco Use Hits 24.4% in Rural Areas vs 14.2% in Urban

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Odisha’s newest National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 shows a positive downward trend in both: tobacco and alcohol compared to the last cycle, NFHS-5 (2019-21). The drop is encouraging for public health officials, but the numbers still reveal a big split between Urban and rural areas where the rural areas see much higher substance use.

The gaps are pretty glaring. Smoking and chewing tobacco are still way more common among men than women, though both groups have seen some improvement. The percentage of men using tobacco (15 and up) slid from a hefty 51.7% in NFHS-5 to 48.3% this cycle. Women’s numbers edged down too, from 26.1% to 22.8%. But look closer, and the rural-urban divide jumps out. Just 14.2% of women and 36.7% of men in urban areas use tobacco, but in rural Odisha, those figures jump to 24.4% for women and 50.6% for men. That’s a stark difference.

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Alcohol use follows a similar story. Overall, percentage for men’s driving—down from 28.7% to 26.8%. Women’s drinking rates nudged down from 4.3% to 3.1%. Yet, rural drinking remains much more common. Rural men see a 28% drinking rate, higher than the 21.2% seen in cities. Rural women are drinking at more than double the urban rate: 3.5% versus 1.4%.

So, while the overall decline hints that health messages and awareness campaigns are paying off around Odisha, the rural-urban gap is hard to ignore. Experts say rural areas need more focused anti-tobacco and alcohol programs—tailored and local—along with tougher policy enforcement, if Odisha wants to close this health divide.