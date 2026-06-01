NFHS-6: Internet Use Among Odisha Women Doubles to 51.8%

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Odisha’s newest data report shows just how much the state’s online landscape has changed, with a new wave of internet users joining in. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 just came out, giving a detailed picture of Odisha’s social and economic scene— also when it comes to digital growth. By looking at how many men and women aged 15–49 have used the internet, this report basically tells us how quickly Odisha is turning into a digital-first state and closing the gap in tech access.

According to the findings visible in the data, Odisha has registered a clear upward trajectory in internet penetration over the last few years. Women’s internet use has more than doubled, jumping to 51.8% from just 24.9% last time they checked in NFHS-5. Men are seeing a similar surge, with 73.2% now online, up from 50.7% in the previous survey. These figures indicate that the widespread availability of affordable smartphones, expanding telecom networks, and digital literacy initiatives are steadily bearing fruit across the state.

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However, a closer look at the data reveals that this digital progress is not unfolding evenly, laying a persistent divide between rural and urban. In Urban Odisha, about 66.7% of women and 85% of men have used the internet. In the rural areas, though, it’s just 49% for women and 70.9% for men. So while the cities are pretty well-connected, rural Odisha still struggles—with patchy networks, fewer smartphones, or just the cost—when it comes to getting people online.

The narrowing gap between the previous survey and the current one proves that the state is successfully pushing its baseline numbers upward, with more than half of the female population now connected.