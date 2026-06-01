NFHS-6: Early Marriage Drops to 18.6% for Odisha Women, but Urban Men See Rise to 15.1%

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Odisha’s social landscape is quietly shifting. We’re seeing a change in how the state deals with early marriage, a problem that’s been deeply rooted for generations. The new National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) for 2023-24 sets out a detailed snapshot of family and social progress across Odisha. By tracking the percentage of young women married before 18, and young men before 21, the survey shows just how much of a difference- awareness campaigns, tougher enforcement, and better legal knowledge are making in Odisha’s communities.

The latest figures in the report show that underage marriages have steadily declined in recent years. Currently, only 18.6% of young women aged 20–24 were married before 18, down from 20.5% in the last NFHS-5 cycle. There’s a similar drop among young men aged 25–29 married before 21: it’s now at 12.5%, down from 13.3%. These numbers tell a positive story. They show that efforts to delay marriage and encourage higher education and careers are starting to take hold.

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But when you look closer, the picture isn’t the same everywhere. In urban areas, early marriage among women sits much lower at 14.7%. In rural communities, it’s noticeably higher at 19.3%. For young men, though, the trend flips; urban areas report a higher early marriage rate at 15.1%, compared to just 12.1% in rural sectors. This unusual split suggests different forces at play: in villages, old traditions and financial pressures still push girls into early marriage, while in cities, other social or structural factors could be driving young men to marry early.

What’s clear is Odisha is slowly but steadily moving toward healthier social norms, even if wiping out early marriage completely remains tough. The continued decline in these numbers shows just how effective the combined efforts of state and grassroots groups have been. Looking ahead, the key challenge for policymakers will be tackling these regional gaps. That means targeting rural areas for young women, and figuring out what’s behind the high rates among young men in the cities.