NFHS-6: 43.9% Women, 49.1% Men Complete 10+ Years Schooling in Odisha

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A new data report just put the spotlight on changing trends in Odisha’s education scene, showing more adults are finishing secondary school. The numbers come from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) for 2023-24—a sweeping national study that basically checks the country’s social health. It covers everything from family welfare to literacy. One of its important markers tracks the percentage of men and women aged 15 to 49 who’ve completed at least 10 years of schooling. This number matters, because it reveals how well Odisha keeps its young people in formal education after the primary years.

Looking at the data, it’s clear that Odisha made solid progress in the last few years. The percentage of women with 10 years or more of schooling jumped to 43.9%, a big leap from 33.0% in the last NFHS-5 report. Mens followed the same trend: 49.1% now reach that level, up from 38.6%. These numbers paint a picture of government retention policies working, and a growing social push for high school completion paying off across the state.

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But dig a little deeper, and you’ll see the progress isn’t spread evenly. There’s still a clear urban-rural divide. Around 58.1% of women and 60.3% of men in cities complete 10 or more years of school. In rural Odisha, those numbers drop—41.1% for women, and 46.8% for men. The gap points to a stubborn reality that secondary education is far more accessible in cities, while rural families still deal with tough obstacles like distance to school, financial pressure, or lack of infrastructure. These obstacles make it harder for rural students to complete higher grades.

What is ultimately happening on the ground is a two-speed educational evolution. Odisha is moving forward on education, lifting its state numbers overall. But the data shows gender and geography still shape whether a child makes it through high school. Men still outpace women a bit statewide, but the tougher challenge ahead is bridging the Urban- rural gap, so children’s education isn’t cut short just because they live in a village instead of a city.