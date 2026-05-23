Newlywed woman found hanging at in-law’s house after 25 days of marriage, family alleges murder

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Tangi: A newlywed woman was found hanging at her in-laws house in Tarapi village under Tangi police limits in Odisha’s Khordha district.

According to reports, the deceased woman, identified as Purnima Tarai was married to Gurucharan Tarai of Tarapi village just 25 days ago.

Purnima was reportedly found hanging in her bedroom. She was found dead by her in-laws, who claimed that she committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope.

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However, Purnima’s family has alleged that she was killed by her in-laws.

On being informed, the Tangi police reached the spot. Investigation is being conducted with the help of scientific team at the Tarapi village.

The death of the woman has caste a pearl of gloom over the village. Purnima’s family members have demanded strict action and punishment against the perpetrates.