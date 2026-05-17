Newlywed woman found dead in Konark, family allege murder for dowry

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Konark: A newlywed woman was found dead at her residence in Gop area of Konark in Puri district on Sunday. The family alleged that she has been murdered over dowry demands.

The deceased has been identified as Priyadarshini Behera, a native of Sampuru village, under Bolgad police limits of Nayagarh district.

As per reports, Priyadarshini got married to Bikram, son of Shankar Mahari, a resident of Malitutha village under Ramchandi police limits in Puri in December month. She was harassed and assaulted over dowry demands after marriage.

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The family members of the Priyadarshini has alleged that she has been killed and was three months pregnant.

Priyadarshini’s father have lodged a written complaint at the Ramchandi police station regarding the incident. On being informed, the police along with the magistrate reached the spot. Later, the scientific team also started a probe into the matter.