Newlywed woman found after going missing in Puri

Pipli: In a major breakthrough, a newlywed woman who went missing under mysterious circumstances from her in-laws’ house was found the following day near Nirakarpur police station in Khordha.

As per sources, the missing woman is the daughter of Ramchandra Samantaray of Kalighadi village and had married Rabindra Champatti of Sunakhala village nearly two months ago.

The in-laws stated that the woman had gone to a nearby river for a bath and did not return thereafter. Later, the woman’s family members staged a protest by burning tyres on road in Chupurirungi alleging that she had been killed by her in-laws.

Later, police traced the missing woman on Sunday in Nirakarpur by analysing CCTV footage and gathered inputs from areas around the Nirakarpur railway bridge.

Further investigation is underway.