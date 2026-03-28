Newly-wed woman found dead in Bolangir, Murder suspected

Advertisement

Bolangir: A newly-wed woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Mahipur under Tusura police station in Bolangir district of Odisha.

The deceased woman’s family members have alleged that she has been murdered.

According to sources, the deceased woman has been identified as Aupama Mahanannad.

Advertisement

Anupama repotedly got married into Baghabadi village last month. Her family said that all has been well after the marriage. On Saturday, Anupama’s in-laws brough her to the hospital claiming she is feeling ill. However, the doctor declared her dead at the hospital.

The police is investigating the case.