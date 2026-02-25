Newly wed woman elopes with boyfriend from father’s house 10 days after marriage!

Advertisement

Kantabanji: A newlywed woman has allegedly eloped with her boyfriend from her father’s house, 10 days after marriage, in Balangir district of Odisha. The incident took place in the Kantabanji area of the district, sparking widespread discussion. Police cases have been lodged in connection with the incident.

According to information received, the newlywed woman had visited her father’s place for the first time since her marriage, a tradition known as ‘Leutani’, on February 18. During this visit, she allegedly eloped with her boyfriend on February 22.

Mukesh Biswal of Karla village, under the Muribahal police station limits, had married Bini Behera of Kantabanji on February 8.

After the incident, Mukesh’s family is now worried. They have reported in writing to the Muribahal police station that Bini ran away with gold ornaments worth lakhs of rupees that they had gifted her for the marriage.

Meanwhile, both families have signed a declaration letter at the Kantabanji police station, revealing that the young woman has also taken away the gold ornaments given by her husband at the time of marriage. The declaration letter states that she has taken gold worth about 3 lakh rupees and 20 thousand rupees.

The girl’s family has lodged a missing report with the Kantabanji police station, alleging that a young man named Prashant Machhkhand from their locality has taken the girl away.