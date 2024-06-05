Newly elected MLA Mangu Khila bitten by snake

Odisha
Snake bites MLA Mangu Khila
Bhubaneswar: In an unfortunate incident, newly elected Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khila has been reportedly bitten by a poisonous snake today.

The family member along with others rushed MLA Mangu Khila to the Kudumulguma health centre for treatment and till the filing of this report his condition was stable. Hopefully, he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

It is to be noted here that Mangu Khila, who contested the assembly poll from Chitrakonda on a Congress ticket won with a margin of over 9,000 votes. He defeated Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dambaru Sisa.

