Newly elected Khordha MLA Prashant Jagdev discharged from SCB hospital

Cuttack: The newly-elected Khordha MLA Prashant Jagdev has been discharged from SCB medical College and Hospital on Sunday.

He was earlier arrested on charges of vandalising an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and also manhandled polling officials during the third phase of the election.

Later, the Khurda court has released Prashant Jagdev, the newly elected MLA of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Khurda, on three-day interim bail for taking part in the oath taking ceremony of the new BJP government in the State.

The Court has released him on interim bail for three days. 9, 10 and 11 June, 2024, with a condition that he shall not indulge in any criminal activity during such release.

